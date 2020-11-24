Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Successfully Drills Polymetallic Mineralization at Surimeau

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a first successful drill test on its Surimeau polymetallic project located twenty kilometers south of the town of Cadillac, Québec. The project covering an area of 215 km2 is a regional exploration setting covering an area of interest west of, and adjoining, the Agnico-Eagle and Yamana Gold owned Canadian Malartic Mine.

"We are very happy to have completed as much of our maiden Surimeau drill program as we did at this time, and look forward to resuming it. We successfully intersected polymetallic mineralization at some depth in drill core, in both VMS and sedimentary host rock. Our drilling ties on to, and extends, the kilometric scale Victoria West historic area of interest, with the difference that we were drilling deliberately into the large scale geophysical structure that underpins the Victoria West and, 20 kms to the east, Colonie historic mineralized showings, as opposed to under trenches. We consider our achievement to be a new discovery at Surimeau, where we have proven over 200m that the geophysical anomaly and its associated surface mineralization carries metal sulphides sub-surface, at some initial depth. We look forward to building on this discovery", states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

This phase of drill test was performed using a small track mounted drill set up on existing forestry trails. Work has been temporarily concluded due to equipment breakage and weather issues, but not without producing noteworthy core intervals in relation to the polymetallic potential of the property. The drillholes completed targeted the historical Victoria nickel - zinc - copper showing but were collared east of the main worked area.

In both holes SUR-20-001 and SUR-20-002, visual description identified intervals of strong stringers zones and disseminated sulfides, mainly pyrrhotite, on multiple intervals varying between 1 metres and 13 metres of core length. Overall, the sulfides bearing envelope makes respectively 26.5m and 60 metres for hole one and two which are located about 220 metres apart.

Base metals sulfides such as sphalerite (zinc sulfide) and chalcopyrite (copper sulfide) were observed locally in association with pyrrhotite. Sulfides mineralization is hosted in varied lithologies, both sedimentary and volcanic. The strong structural layering suggests a remobilization of sulfides through deformation.

Surimeau Core Log Highlights

Easting (UTMnad83) From: To: Interval (m) Observations SUR-20-001 698210 5.5 16.4 10.9 5-10 % pyrite-pyrrhotite, sphalerite in fractures SUR-20-001 698210 21.1 27.3 6.2 Up to 20 % pyrite-pyrrhotite layering with sphalerite SUR-20-002 697990 5.9 18.9 13 Sulfides stringer, up to 30 % pyrrhotite over metric intervals with sphalerite and chalcopyrite SUR-20-002 697990 35 42.8 7.8 10-20 % disseminated pyrrhotite with sphalerite

Suriemau Core Photos

A third hole, which ended at 32m due to equipment breakdown, was designed to be the second hole in a four holes fence, this fence was designed to give a cross section of 300 metres (north/south) to cover a favorable lense of lithologies which caused a strong geophysical footprint centered on a strongly conductive graphitic mudstone layer. The intent of the ongoing program is to cover the entire thickness of the volcanic complex previously identified at Victoria, and understand the structure and associated alteration zoning to understand the distribution of metals, including gold.

The core generated in this program has been logged and will be sampled, split core will be delivered to an assay laboratory with results reported on as available.

This press release was reviewed and approved by Martin Demers P.Geo (ogq#770) and Brian H. Newton P.Geo, each is a "qualified person" pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101.

