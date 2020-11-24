Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 24 November 2020 it repurchased 100,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 141.25p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,026,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,026,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,469,506.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 November 2020