Program for Oncopeptides virtual Capital Markets Day on November 30 is published

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the company has finalized the program for the upcoming virtual capital markets day for investors, analysts and journalists on November 30th, 2020. The program is available on the company's website at: www.oncopeptides.com/en/calendar/

The CMD will be webcasted live and accessible at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-cmd-2020 .

The presentations from the capital markets day will be uploaded on the company website in conjunction with the meeting.

Oncopeptides Virtual Capital Markets Day

14.00 - 16.00 CET (8:00am-10am EST) November 30th, 2020

"Building a Fully Integrated Biotechnology Company"

Introduction and Strategy for Value Growth - Marty J Duvall, CEO Oncopeptides

Multiple Myeloma

"Myeloma remains one of the largest unmet medical needs within hematology"

Assistant Professor Joshua Richter , MD. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

Relapsed refractory multiple myeloma and melflufen - clinical experience with melflufen

Panel discussion

Professor Paul Richardson , MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston

, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Professor Maria-Victoria Mateos , MD, PhD, University Hospital, Salamanca

Moderated by Klaas Bakker, MD, PhD, CMO Oncopeptides

The clinical development program for melflufen

"Understanding how melflufen can help patients the most" - Jakob Lindberg, CSO Oncopeptides

Successfully making the drug available for patients in the US

Overview of US launch of melflufen - Marty J Duvall, CEO Oncopeptides

Questions and Answers

For more information, please contact:

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 70 853 72 92

The information was submitted for publication at 15.30 CET on November 24, 2020.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The lead product candidate melflufen, is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study a New Drug Application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA, has granted the New Drug Application a priority review, with a PDUFA date of February 28, 2021.Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

