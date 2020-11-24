The "Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Electric lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2020-2025.
The market is witnessing the integration of consumer durable products, which is increasing adoption among end-users in the region. Consumers and businesses are expected to use grounds and garden maintenance services extensively, thereby driving the region's landscaping services market. Since the region has many lifestyle communities and public parks, the need for garden equipment is strong. Meanwhile, new construction is likely to drive further new residences, which are likely to boost electric mowers' demand.
In developing European countries, the construction of golf courses, public gardens and parks, and commercial business complexes are likely to drive the market's growth. The demand for electric mowers is likely to be fueled by the residential sector's growth in Europe. The residential construction market in Western, Central, and South European countries is likely to grow at CAGRs between 2% and 5% during the forecast period.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe electric lawn mower market during the forecast period:
- Growing Consumer Preference toward Smart Technology
- Increasing Adoption of Green Landscaping Services
- Growing Use of Battery-powered Lawn Mowers
The study considers the present scenario of the Europe Electric lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the European Electric lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
- What are the factors impacting the growth of the Europe Electric lawn mower market share?
- What is the growth of the UK Electric lawn mower market share during the forecast period?
- Who are the leading vendors in the Europe Electric lawn mower market and what are their market share?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities Trends
- Rising Consumer Preference Toward Smart Technology
- Increased Adoption Of Green Landscaping
- Increasing Use Of Battery-Powered Products
Growth Enablers
- Increased Demand For Golf Courses
- Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs Initiatives
- Development Of Sustainable Cities
Restraints
- Shortage Of Skilled And Qualified Labors
- Increase In Artificial Turf Usage
- Rise Of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping Conditions
Prominent Vendors
- Deere Company
- Honda Motor Company
- Husqvarna
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA
- Techtronic Industries
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AGCO
- Alfred Karcher
- Alamo Group
- Alfred Karcher
- AL-KO
- Ariens Company
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Black Decker
- Blount International
- Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)
- Briggs Stratton
- Carraro
- Chervon Group
- Cobra Garden Machinery
- Einhell Germany
- Emak Group
- Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
- ZICOM
- Future Gen Robotics
- Generac Power Systems
- Globe Tools Group
- Grey Technology (GTECH)
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Hayter Limited
- Hitachi
- Hustler Turf Equipment
- The Hyundai Motor Group
- iRobot
- Linea Tielle
- LG
- Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)
- Makita Corporation
- Mamibot
- McLane Manufacturing
- Mean Green Products
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Ningbo NGP Industry
- Positec Tool (WORX)
- SCAG Power Equipment (Metalcraft of Mayville)
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Shibaura
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- The SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)
- Swisher Acquisition
- The Kobi Company
- Turflynx
- Volta
- Weibang
- Wiper ECOROBOT (NIKO)
- Yamabiko Corp. (Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence Technology
- ZIPPER Maschinen
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
