The "Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Electric lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2020-2025.

The market is witnessing the integration of consumer durable products, which is increasing adoption among end-users in the region. Consumers and businesses are expected to use grounds and garden maintenance services extensively, thereby driving the region's landscaping services market. Since the region has many lifestyle communities and public parks, the need for garden equipment is strong. Meanwhile, new construction is likely to drive further new residences, which are likely to boost electric mowers' demand.

In developing European countries, the construction of golf courses, public gardens and parks, and commercial business complexes are likely to drive the market's growth. The demand for electric mowers is likely to be fueled by the residential sector's growth in Europe. The residential construction market in Western, Central, and South European countries is likely to grow at CAGRs between 2% and 5% during the forecast period.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe electric lawn mower market during the forecast period:

Growing Consumer Preference toward Smart Technology

Increasing Adoption of Green Landscaping Services

Growing Use of Battery-powered Lawn Mowers

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe Electric lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the European Electric lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period? What are the factors impacting the growth of the Europe Electric lawn mower market share? What is the growth of the UK Electric lawn mower market share during the forecast period? Who are the leading vendors in the Europe Electric lawn mower market and what are their market share?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities Trends

Rising Consumer Preference Toward Smart Technology

Increased Adoption Of Green Landscaping

Increasing Use Of Battery-Powered Products

Growth Enablers

Increased Demand For Golf Courses

Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs Initiatives

Development Of Sustainable Cities

Restraints

Shortage Of Skilled And Qualified Labors

Increase In Artificial Turf Usage

Rise Of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping Conditions

Prominent Vendors

Deere Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA

Techtronic Industries

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AGCO

Alfred Karcher

Alamo Group

AL-KO

Ariens Company

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Briggs Stratton

Carraro

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

ZICOM

Future Gen Robotics

Generac Power Systems

Globe Tools Group

Grey Technology (GTECH)

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hitachi

Hustler Turf Equipment

The Hyundai Motor Group

iRobot

Linea Tielle

LG

Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)

Makita Corporation

Mamibot

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry

Positec Tool (WORX)

SCAG Power Equipment (Metalcraft of Mayville)

Schiller Grounds Care

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

The SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

Swisher Acquisition

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Volta

Weibang

Wiper ECOROBOT (NIKO)

Yamabiko Corp. (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

