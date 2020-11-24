DEKA M.E.L.A. Srl (a subsidiary of El.En Spa listed on the Italian Stock Exchange ELN.MI), a laser and opto-electronics company engaged in the development of gynecological energy based devices and therapies for the treatment of women health diseases, today announced the establishment of its Medical Advisory Board (MAB) for Female Intimate Health.

Initial members include Prof. Stefano Salvatore, MD (Coordinator), Prof. Linda Cardozo, MD, Maurizio Filippini, MD, Prof. Stavros Athanasiou, MD, Prof. James Simon, MD, Prof Diaa Essameldin Ali Rizk, MD, Christopher Chong Yew Luen, MD, Pablo Gonzales, MD, internationally highly recognized experts in their respective female health specialties, and Alberto Calligaro, Professor Emeritus of Histology at the University of Pavia (Italy), one of the most brilliant histologists in the world.

In this MAB almost all continents are represented.

The Board will contribute to the definition of an overall clinical development plan for new protocols and clinical guidance, refining energy based techniques and methods for women's intimate health.

The Members of the Board will permanently preserve the independence of their work, and DEKA will by no means interfere with their clinical and academic activities.

"I'm particularly honored and proud to join this very prestigious Board, as the first coordinator of the DEKA MAB" Professor Stefano Salvatore, MD said "All our Medical Advisory Board Members are global health care professionals bringing their unique perspectives and expertise to the Group. I look forward, with all of them, to providing valuable insights on current female health and wellness needs, with the target for the Board Members to serve as thought leaders on program development, and provide critical review of new ideas, devices, and procedures" Salvatore closed.

"The establishment of this MAB, with extended name "Medical Advisory Board Female Intimate Health", marks an important milestone for DEKA, for the international scientific community, and for women suffering of several gynecological conditions" stated Paolo Salvadeo, General Manager of El.En. and Managing Director of DEKA. "I'm 100% positive that this outstanding Group of experts will also increase the number of scientific publications which now counts more than 65 clinical studies already carried out with the world famous Monalisa Touch CO2 laser, increasing knowledge and experiences through further investigation and addition of new laser wavelengths and probes" concluded Salvadeo.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this PR, including those addressing some of the El.En. Company's beliefs, or those of any of its controlled companies, plans, objectives, estimates or expectations of possible future results or events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks, including general economic and business conditions, and conditions in the industry the Group operates into, and may be affected, should the assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation about the contents nor to update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005697/en/

Contacts:

Dr. Davide Zotta Head of the Communications Department DEKA M.E.L.A. Srl

Via Baldanzese 17 50041 Calenzano (FI)

+390558874942

d.zotta@deka.it

Prof. Stefano Salvatore

MD, Doctor in Urogynecology, Head of Urogynecology, San Raffaele Hospital, Via Olgettina D'Ancona 60, 20127 Milano, Italy

stefanosalvatore@hotmail.com