Technavio has been monitoring the automotive electronic control unit market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive electronic control unit market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The safety systems segment led the market in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing electrification in vehicles is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the declining price of sensors. However, data security concerns might hamper growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the declining price of sensors will offer immense growth opportunities, data security concerns are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive electronic control unit market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Safety Systems
- Chassis Electronics
- Powertrain
- Entertainment
- Communication And Navigation
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive electronic control unit market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Trends
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing electrification in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive electronic control unit market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive electronic control unit market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive electronic control unit market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive electronic control unit market vendors
