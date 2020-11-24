On September 1, 2020, the shares in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On October 27, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a loan agreement subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting. On November 13, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting had approved the loan agreement. On November 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that all conditions for implementation of the loan agreement had been met. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (MACK B, ISIN code SE0000731747, order book ID 85847) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB