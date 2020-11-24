Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Geleakt!" Große Kurschance am Dienstag: Das ist eine weitere gewaltige Nachricht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.11.2020 | 16:08
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoma Sleep: Zoma's Black Friday Mattress Deals on Performance-Enhancing Sleep

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / For deeper sleep and faster recovery, individuals with active lifestyles to professional athletes all depend on Zoma for its sleep-enhancing mattresses and bedding accessories. Now, as part of Zoma's Black Friday mattress sales and through until Cyber Monday, shoppers can save $150 on their memory foam mattresses and hybrid mattresses with promo code BF150.

The Zoma Mattress and Zoma Hybrid are designed with a universally comfortable medium firmness level, which is perfect for side, back and combination sleepers as well as individuals that commonly experience soreness, stiffness, and back, hip, or shoulder pain. From Zoma's temperature-regulating gel memory foam to its Triangulex zoned support technology and Reactiv response layer, the Zoma team has used its combined decades of experience in the mattress industry to construct the perfect mattress for recovery.

For Zoma's Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sale, customers can also buy one Zoma Sports Pillow and get the second one for 50% off with promo code BOGO50. And to elevate their sleep experience, Zoma Adjustable Beds are available for 30% off.

On all its mattresses and pillows, Zoma offers a 100 night trial and 10-year warranty. All orders come with free, no-contact delivery within the lower 48 states, and free returns are available on their mattresses and pillows. Visit ZomaSleep.com to learn more and get the performance-enhancing sleep you've always dreamed of.

Media Contact:

Zoma Sleep
pr@zomasleep.com
7167 E. Rancho Vista Drive, Suite #137
Scottsdale, Arizona 85251.USA
888-400-8856
https://zomasleep.com/

SOURCE: Zoma Sleep



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617889/Zomas-Black-Friday-Mattress-Deals-on-Performance-Enhancing-Sleep

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.