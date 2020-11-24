Vault.ltd: VaultSwap Announces Its Token Sales and Exchange Listings

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Swapping cryptos on an exchange can be incredibly inefficient, as no exchange has all the coins in one fold. VaultSwap a project by Jason Wright, which is also the CEO zenomatrix.net, intends to proffer a solution to this problem. It has several high-paying investment schemes that reward investors for their confidence in the project.

What Is VaultSwap?

VaultSwap is a blockchain-powered exchange and Yield Farming where users can swap one cryptocurrency for another. VaultSwap is completely decentralized, as it also supports staking applications. Some of the groups that will receive VAULT after the token sale are Pre-Sale, Staking platform, as well as Exchange listings.

The team behind VaultSwap comprise of technocrats who understand the dynamics in the asset swapping ecosystem. The team has a track record of delivering on their promises.

Where to Buy VAULT Tokens

The VAULT tokens sale is live. The sales started on November 20th and will end on December 20th. The maximum supply is 200,000 VAULT with 5,000 ETH hard cap. The team behind VaultSwap has also announced that VAULT will be listed on P2Pb2b. More listings are expected in the coming weeks.

Token Sale Link

Interested in buying VAULT tokens? Then visit https://vaultswap.io/token-section to get started.

Steps to Buy VAULT Tokens

Participating in the ongoing token sale is a breeze. Kindly follow the steps below:

Send ETH to this contract address: 0x8cf4dd7aa26f00d5710b6d1c82bf6647ee2d55a9

Vault Token allocation is automatic via contract

Ensure you send ETH from an ERC20-supported wallet.

Do not send ETH from an exchange

Minimum buy is 0.1 ETH

VaultSwap Exchange Products

The following are the products offered by VaultSwap:

Staking: Instead of storing away your VAULT token in a wallet, you can stake it and be rewarded with an APR of 30%.

Lending: Some investors are seeking funding to scale their businesses. You can lend them your cryptos (USDT, USD, DAI, TUSF, PAX, and BUSD) and get up to 26% APR.

Yield Farming: Yield Farming gives you the opportunity to earn up to 2,000% APR when you contribute liquidity on the VaultSwap platform.

Referral Program: Convince your friends or family members to participate in the ongoing token sale, and you would be rewarded with 10% of the total sum that your referee invested.

VaultSwap Tokenomics

Name:VaultSwap

Max Token:200,000 VAULT

Hard Cap:5000 ETH

Price:1 ETH = 20 VAULT

Currency:ETH

Min Purchase:0.1 ETH / 2 VAULT

Starts:November 20 (9:00 AM)

Ends:December 20 (11:59 PM)

Contract address: 0x8cf4dd7aa26f00d5710b6d1c82bf6647ee2d55a9

Conclusion

VaultSwap is a blockchain-powered crypto-swapping exchange. To achieve a smooth assets-to-assets swapping, VaultSwap does not rely on synthetic assets or wrapped ERC-20 tokens. In fact, the process of swapping assets on the VaultSwap platform is pretty easy and doesn't exceed 5 steps.

Users don't need any special wallet or software to swap their coin. The basic thing users need is a strong internet connection, an asset, a wallet address, and a good browser. VaultSwap Exchange does not charge a fee to swap from one crypto to the other.

Media contact:

Company: Vault.ltd

Contact: Jason Wright

Support Contact: ceo@vaultswap.io

Telephone: +17026232463

Telegram: https:// t.me/VaultSwap

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vault_Swap

Website: https://vaultswap.io/

SOURCE: Vault.ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618203/VaultSwap-Announces-Its-Token-Sales-and-Exchange-Listings