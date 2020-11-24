Anzeige
Investment and Financing Conference of the 6th China International College Students' 'Internet +' Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Held in Guangzhou

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by CRIOnline, the concurrent event, namely the Investment and Financing Conference, of the 6th China International College Students' 'Internet +' Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was held in South China University of Technology in Guangzhou lately. It aimed to create a resource exchange platform integrating investment, financing, implementation and cooperation in order to help college students accomplish and translate their projects featuring innovation and entrepreneurship.

During the Conference

So far, the conference has drawn 459 institute and individual investors, and 2020 projects were submitted.

Special exchange meetings on new materials, next-generation IT, intelligent manufacturing and biotech were held online early in the process with the support of an online resource exchange platform. Thousands of quality projects reached out to investors. Many attracted large sums of investment as well as received invitations of implementation and cooperation.

Projects were presented on the spot. For example, the project submitted by South China University of Technology conducted further study on high-performance nanocrystalline core around the world. 23 products from 7 series rolled out by its crew have higher passed-yield than the market's average. The project submitted by University of Science and Technology of China focused on precision cancer treatment. The project submitted by Peking University was an analog chip with high reliability and high performance focusing on power management. Eye-catching roadshows were made.

The conference is one of the competition's concurrent events. It will continue to translate the competition's results into products. Representatives from governments, investment and financing institutes, park incubators, upstream and downstream enterprises of industrial chains attended the event and negotiated with competing teams on the spot.

