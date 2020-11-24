The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 23 November 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 23 November 2020 97.65p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 96.12p per ordinary share







24 November 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45