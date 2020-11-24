Mondo TV continues to report production, distribution and licensing deals that will drive its future revenue and profits, supported by the €10.5m funding agreed with Atlas Special Opportunities. Q3 figures show broadly flat revenues for the year-to-date, with nine-month EBITDA margins up from 71.4% to 74.7%, reflecting reduced operating costs. We have pulled our full year revenue estimate back by 14% to reflect lower growth than we originally expected, translating to a reduction of just 4% at EBITDA level due to the margin uplift. The shares remain valued at a discount to peers.

