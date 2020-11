BELLWAY PLC - Date of Next Trading Statement

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Date of next trading update

The Company wishes to confirm that it will issue a trading update on 11 December 2020, the date of its AGM.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717