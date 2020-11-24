Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Geleakt!" Große Kurschance am Dienstag: Das ist eine weitere gewaltige Nachricht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.11.2020 | 17:27
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts 'El Espíritu de América Latina', Collection Of Local Hero Restaurants

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To spotlight the region's diverse gastronomic scene and support its recovery, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants - in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna - announces El Espíritu de América Latina, an unranked collection of restaurants that have had a positive impact on their communities and local cuisines during the recent crisis or over a sustained period of time.

Featuring establishments in 43 cities across 17 countries - and stretching from northern Mexico to Patagonia, Chile - El Espíritu de América Latina reflects the region's diversity, rich culinary traditions, and ancestral cuisines. Aimed at uplifting local restaurants, this selection will sit alongside the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list 2020. For the full collection of restaurants that are part of El Espíritu de América Latina, click here; or access the video here.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This collection celebrates not only restaurants that have contributed to their country's vibrant culinary scene, but also those that have gone above and beyond for their communities. They truly embody the spirit of Latin American hospitality."

El Espíritu de América Latina reflects a range of establishments from traditional culinary institutions that are a centerpiece of society, like Chifa Titi in Lima, Peru, to pioneering restaurants that are rediscovering indigenous cuisines, like Pakuri in Asunción, Paraguay. Other featured establishments have set up operations to feed their communities during the pandemic.

The collection was created based on recommendations from the chefs of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 and the organizers' network of trusted local gourmets. It is arranged by country and unranked to celebrate each restaurant equally. For more information on each of the restaurants, click here.

The countdown of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be revealed on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook and the 50 Best Restaurants TV channel on YouTube on 3rd December.

Leading up to the unveiling, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants will also host special programs across its social media channels. LatAm Live will see some of the region's leading chefs interviewed on Instagram, and two editions of #50BestBites will premiere on Facebook on 25th November and 2nd December respectively to discuss the pandemic and forging culinary solidarity across Latin America.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj8e4pyytH0&feature=youtu.be
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341824/Latin_America_50_Best_Restaurants_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:
Rebecca Charur/Felicia Arguello
Latam50BestMedia@jeffreygroup.com
+1 (305) 860-1000

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants logo (PRNewsfoto/Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.