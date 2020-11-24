Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Geleakt!" Große Kurschance am Dienstag: Das ist eine weitere gewaltige Nachricht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3464 ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.11.2020 | 17:57
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Number of Treasury Shares and Share Capital

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Number of Treasury Shares and Share Capital

PR Newswire

London, November 24

24 November 2020

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

CORRECTION: TOTAL NUMBER OF TREASURY SHARES AND ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

The Company conducted a reconciliation of its share capital and wishes to make a correction to the number of Treasury shares held as well as its issued share capital.

The Company had previously announced that it held 55,890,997 ordinary shares in Treasury when the correct number is 55,590,997. Accordingly, the issued share capital comprises 571,054,480 ordinary shares.

The Treasury shares do not attract voting rights and therefore the total number of voting rights (515,463,483) remain unchanged. There has also been no impact on the historic or current NAV per share.

The above figure (515,463,483) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.