Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Number of Treasury Shares and Share Capital

24 November 2020

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

CORRECTION: TOTAL NUMBER OF TREASURY SHARES AND ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

The Company conducted a reconciliation of its share capital and wishes to make a correction to the number of Treasury shares held as well as its issued share capital.

The Company had previously announced that it held 55,890,997 ordinary shares in Treasury when the correct number is 55,590,997. Accordingly, the issued share capital comprises 571,054,480 ordinary shares.

The Treasury shares do not attract voting rights and therefore the total number of voting rights (515,463,483) remain unchanged. There has also been no impact on the historic or current NAV per share.

The above figure (515,463,483) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347