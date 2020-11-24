DAO Drops: Dao Drops Transforms Natural Weight Loss With Holistic "SKINNY Drops"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Dao Drops, a local herbal wellness company, is revolutionizing the accessibility of holistic health supplements with their alcohol-free Skinny Drops. Packed with seven all natural herbs, the Skinny Drops tincture is an integral part of the sleek re-brand of the Dao Drops product line. These drops, along with the company's other tinctures, can be added to water, tea, or coffee.

Dao Drop founder Daniel Saghian shares a bit of his own health journey, saying, "I became frustrated with the lack of natural alternatives available in the market despite their use by cultures around the world for thousands of years".

Many herbal remedies include alcohol on their ingredients list which causes a decrease in quality and taste, making them difficult to consistently consume. The herbalists at Dao Drops identified this as a serious issue in the market, and used it as an opportunity to develop natural products without the use of alcohol, or other degrading ingredients. On this topic, Dao Drops writes, "We are very pleased with the response from the market thus far and will only grow further from here."

The company only produces formulas that are:

100% vegan

Gluten free

Non-GMO

Organically harvested

Dao Drops is most well-known for their SKINNY DROPS, an herbal formula curated to target stubborn body fat and aid in the removal of accumulated toxins. The proprietary ingredients in the SKINNY DROPS formula include the following:

Green Tea Leaf: An antioxidant ingredient with a multitude of health benefits. Proven to boost metabolism and enhance fat burn, this natural element also contains a small amount of caffeine which can boost mood.

Dandelion Root: The root of this flower is used heavily in traditional herbal practices, as it can prevent cellular damage and potentially reduce water weight. Dandelion Root also has potassium which can act as a diuretic and decrease water weight.

Fennel Seed: Fennel seeds are packed with nutrients and provide many important plant compounds to the body, as well as promote weight loss and improve digestive health.

Peppermint Leaf: Proven to aid digestion and offer benefits for digestive health. Peppermint is highly used to ease digestive problems as it calms down and relieves the system. It also gives the Skinny Drops the benefit of a nice refreshing taste.

Tulsi: The very sweet-smelling tulsi has been a part of South Asian culture for thousands of years to treat gastrointestinal conditions. This stress relieving adaptogen It has the potential to declutter the mind, reduce anxiety, and naturally improve energy levels.

Nettle Leaf: A powerful detoxifying herb that helps flush the kidneys, which can reduce water retention. Nettle contains several compounds which have functions similar to insulin, therefore keeping blood sugar balanced.

Licorice Root: Used to soothe the digestive tract and for help repairing the stomach lining, licorice root is an essential part of the Skinny Drops formula. It restores balance to the digestive system and can effectively bring down acid in the stomach.

Other Ingredients: Alcohol-free vegetable palm glycerin and crystal clear purified water.

Skinny Drops customers rave about a decrease in bloat, improvement in digestion, and the nice taste of the drops compared to other brands that formulate alcohol-based tinctures. The company also provides wellness tips to their customers on their iOS app, Android app, and Instagram page.

Dao Drops deliver directly to customers' doorsteps from their warehouse in Los Angeles, and are available at www.daodrops.com.

About Dao Drops

This mission of this company is to "simplify holistic, plant-based remedies" so that more people can incorporate herbs into their routines with ease. Dao Drops has an internal team of expert herbalists that bring together all different types of herbs found around the world. Their website states that their formulas are, "non-GMO, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors. Their extracts are made with vegetable glycerin (as opposed to alcohol) so they have a sweet taste and can be paired with water, tea, or food despite having no added sugars."

