Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Lists a Harrison Design Buckhead Trophy Estate

Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, offers an unparalleled 15,500 square foot stone masterpiece residence situated on nearly 2 acres of spectacular grounds.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents an exceptional custom trophy estate and grounds offered for $10,500,000. A spectacular monument to traditional luxury beckons in prestigious North Buckhead with this European-influenced trophy estate. Brand new, it's been brought to life by the acclaimed Harrison Design team to be a majestic and coveted masterpiece. A first-class example of enduring beauty, with exceptional interiors and timeless architecture, it sets a new benchmark for a lavish and unparalleled lifestyle.

More information on 1150 W Garmon Road, Atlanta GA 30327 can be found at: https://debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/1150-W-GARMON-ROAD-ATLANTA-GA-30327/6781839/49/

The residence was inspired by the Muckross House, a nineteenth century Victorian mansion set against Killarney Park in Ireland. The Muckross House was built by William Burn, a well-known Scottish architect, and was completed in 1843. Ensconced within approximately two meticulously manicured and secluded acres, this European-style residence is comprised of a stunning combination of stone and limestone elements with slate and copper. Magnificent property views surround every room and living space. Boasting no-expense-spared finishes throughout, the sprawling main floor hosts multiple open-plan living and dining zones infused with a graceful grandeur. The living room is fringed by a wall of windows to frame the panoramic views of the exquisite property. A comfortable yet cosmopolitan family room with fireplace opens to the patio and pool, as well as the kitchen and breakfast room.

An unrivalled example of kitchen artistry also awaits. The kitchen features modern finishes and is adorned with a wall of steel doors and windows that open to glorious gardens. It is complemented by two massive quartzite islands, a double oven, walk-in pantry, and Miele and state of the art appliances. Start your day in the breakfast room that is surrounded by a panoramic property view through wall-to-wall windows, and on the weekends be tempted into the adjoining family room to relax by the fireplace with loved ones.

Gathering with guests? Select a refreshment from the glass-faced wine cellar to be enjoyed in the stately formal dining room with butler's pantry or raise a toast by the bar downstairs. The expanses of integrated indoor/outdoor living zones are also ideal for entertaining with covered patios capturing enticing panoramas of the landscaped grounds. What will instantly impress, however, is the superb pool house. Elevated amongst the emerald green lawns and lush gardens, this stone and slate pool house is equipped with all you need for an effortless soiree. Regale guests with a feast prepared in the outdoor kitchen, light the fire, and switch on the big screen TV for background ambience. Retractable screens are also fitted for convenience in this prized pavilion where you can soak up stunning vistas of the heated saltwater pool and spa. Gather by the firepit that is adjacent to the pool house, which is complete with an office and bathroom.

Each of the 6-bedroom suites are showcased by a high level of sophistication and cohesion, including the lavishly scaled and light-filled master suite. Proudly sprawled over an entire wing, its interiors are soothing, with a private balcony perfectly placed to maximize an outlook across the exquisite grounds, as well as a handsome study complete with a double-sided fireplace. At the end of the day, pamper yourself in the master bathroom with double vanity, dual dressing rooms, and soaking tub, or why not indulge in your own day spa?

The terrace level celebrates wellness with a gym, yoga room, steam room and sauna, and spa bathroom. After your spa visit, enjoy your stay on the terrace level that features a wine room, full bar, billiards, fireplace, and two sets of French doors that open out to the pool and covered patios.

Along with an attached guest wing with kitchen and four additional bedroom suites, this residence includes an elevator, generator, and a conditioned gardening room. There is also attached parking for 4 cars as well as a grand motor court which greets you on arrival through wrought iron gates.

Positioned in an affluent neighborhood, minutes from parks, shopping center and easy interstate access, it's also close to some of the nation's top ranked private schools.

For a feature tour of this incomparable feat of Atlanta architecture, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTSeOEKh_2U

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 3 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past six consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 16 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com or her YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos

Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Your Dreams | My Mission

Address: 3500 Lenox Road NE #300, Atlanta, Georgia 30326

Contact Name: Debra Johnston

Website: https://www.debraajohnston.com

Email: debra.johnston@bhhsgeorgia.com

Phone: (404) 312-1959

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/debrajohnstonrealtor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamdebrajohnston_luxuryrealtor

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrajohnston

SOURCE: Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618211/Atlanta-Luxury-Realtor-Debra-Johnston-Lists-a-Harrison-Design-Buckhead-Trophy-Estate