The diabetic pens market is expected to grow by USD 3.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diabetic Pens Market 2020-2024
The increasing prevalence of diabetes is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as novel noninvasive approaches to deliver insulin will hamper the market growth.
Diabetic Pens Market: Product Landscape
Diabetic patients across the world are significantly using reusable pens. A reusable insulin pen contains a replaceable insulin cartridge, which can be used multiple times by just replacing the insulin cartridge. The reusability of these devices makes them cost-effective. Furthermore, reusable pens such as NovoPen 4 are significantly easier to use compared with other pens. Also, they have many useful features. Furthermore, users do not require assistance while using these pens. Such advantages of reusable pens have led to an increase in their demand, contributing to the growth of the reusable diabetic pens market share. The diabetic pens market growth by the reusable diabetic pens segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the disposable diabetic pens segment.
Diabetic Pens Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest market for diabetic pens in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising preference for the self-administration of insulin will significantly drive the diabetic pens market growth in this region over the forecast period. Over 64% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for diabetic pens in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
