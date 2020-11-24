Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Hip Hop Bling, Regan Patterson, and Ryan Cassata

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com , a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Hip Hop Bling, Regan Patterson and Ryan Cassata.

Our first featured member is Hip Hop Bling. Hip Hop Bling sells high quality, fashion hip hop jewelry, including bracelets, chains, diamonds, watches, and more. Their jewelry offers an authentic look and feel to real diamond and gold jewelry but is offered at a more competitive price point. Hip Hop Bling is the trusted source for premium jewelry offered at incredible value, and their entire collection is available online at Hiphopbling.com. Hip Hop Bling has just launched their newest app, so you can grab all of your favorite hip hop jewelry on the go, available for Android and IOS devices.

Our second featured member, Regan Patterson, is a Certified Fitness Nutritionist and personal trainer that has been using the Findit platform to share her healthy lifestyle and weight loss journey since May of 2018. Prior to sharing her content on Findit, Regan Patterson, found on Instagram under the handle 'Regan_Patterson", had about 20,000 followers. Now, the Certified Fitness Nutritionist is up to ~60,000 followers at the time of this release. She has utilized the Findit platform to share her amazing recipes, her health and wellness tips, workouts, favorite workout clothes, grocery hauls and her favorite meals, all of which coincide with her passion for living a healthy lifestyle centered around effective fitness.

Our third featured member on Findit is Ryan Cassata. Ryan Cassata is an award winning singer-songwriter, actor, performer, writer and LGBTQ activist & motivational speaker based in Los Angeles. With features in Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and The Daily News, Ryan has made the most of his young career, which started when he was just 13. As a musician with over 550 performances touring across the United States and internationally, including dates on the Van's Warped Tour, SXSW and at the world's biggest pride festivals, Ryan has been praised by The Advocate saying he's a "Transgender singing sensation", LOGO put him on the "9 Trans Musicians You Need To Get Into" list and Billboard Magazine put him on the "11 Transgender & Non-Binary Musicians You Need to Know" list. He has also been heard on Sirius XM Radio, BBC Radio 4 and other radio stations around the world. Ryan advocates for trans rights and shares his music and lifestyle throughout social media.

