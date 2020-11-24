The cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow by USD 9.48 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005720/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The need to transport temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as functional barriers in cold chain logistics increase operational costs will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/cold-chain-logistics-market-for-pharmaceuticals-industry-analysis

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry: Service Landscape

Cold chain logistics plays a vital role in the pharmaceutical industry. The industry requires refrigerated warehousing services for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products such as chemical drugs, insulin, vaccines, and biopharma reagents. The growing pharmaceutical industry will drive the demand for refrigerated warehousing of pharmaceutical products. The vendors are also offering value-added services (VAS) such as loading and unloading, inventory management tools, and other supply chain-related services to their clients. The cold chain logistics market growth by the warehousing and VAS segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the transportation segment.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The significant growth of the consumer healthcare market enhanced healthcare facilities, and rising investments by governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to improve public health standards will are driving the cold chain logistics market growth for the pharmaceuticals industry in this region. China is the key market for cold chain logistics services for the pharmaceutical industry in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market: The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Healthcare Logistics Market: The healthcare logistics market size has the potential to grow by USD 33.64 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

KUEHNE NAGEL Management AG

OOCL Logistics Ltd.

SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

VersaCold Logistics Services

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service placement

Warehousing and VAS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co Ltd

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd

KUEHNE NAGEL Management AG

OOCL Logistics Ltd

SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd

United Parcel Service of America Inc

VersaCold Logistics Services

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005720/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/