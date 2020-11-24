The cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow by USD 9.48 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005720/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The need to transport temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as functional barriers in cold chain logistics increase operational costs will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/cold-chain-logistics-market-for-pharmaceuticals-industry-analysis
Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry: Service Landscape
Cold chain logistics plays a vital role in the pharmaceutical industry. The industry requires refrigerated warehousing services for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products such as chemical drugs, insulin, vaccines, and biopharma reagents. The growing pharmaceutical industry will drive the demand for refrigerated warehousing of pharmaceutical products. The vendors are also offering value-added services (VAS) such as loading and unloading, inventory management tools, and other supply chain-related services to their clients. The cold chain logistics market growth by the warehousing and VAS segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the transportation segment.
Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The significant growth of the consumer healthcare market enhanced healthcare facilities, and rising investments by governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to improve public health standards will are driving the cold chain logistics market growth for the pharmaceuticals industry in this region. China is the key market for cold chain logistics services for the pharmaceutical industry in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market: The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Healthcare Logistics Market: The healthcare logistics market size has the potential to grow by USD 33.64 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P
- Deutsche Post AG
- FedEx Corp.
- JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd.
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- KUEHNE NAGEL Management AG
- OOCL Logistics Ltd.
- SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.
- United Parcel Service of America Inc.
- VersaCold Logistics Services
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service placement
- Warehousing and VAS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P
- Deutsche Post AG
- FedEx Corp
- JWD InfoLogistics Public Co Ltd
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd
- KUEHNE NAGEL Management AG
- OOCL Logistics Ltd
- SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd
- United Parcel Service of America Inc
- VersaCold Logistics Services
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005720/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/