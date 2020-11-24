CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: City Trees and State Flower Join Forces To Create a Limited Edition Wedding Cake Concentrate

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, just announced the limited-edition collaboration between its branded division, City Trees, and State Flower, a renowned cannabis cultivator with distribution and cultivation operations in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

The two sustainability-minded brands make a perfect pair for this collaborative project. With City Trees' commitment to recyclable packaging and environmental stewardship and State Flower's complementary ethos, featuring Environcann certified cultivation practices, the two companies have come together to produce a concentrate that is both mindful of the planet and of the highest quality.

The selected strain, Wedding Cake, was chosen for this collaboration for its longstanding popularity across multiple markets. Further, the robust resin production of this strain creates higher yields during the extraction process, and the distinct strains crossed to produce this cultivar create a full-bodied, unique aroma and terpene profile that is highly desirable in the cannabis industry. This collaboration project represents the first live resin - produced from fresh plant material rather than dried and cured material - interpretation of this highly sought after strain as presented by State Flower.

Through a carefully curated Vendor Qualification process, City Trees and State Flower elected to collaborate in a joint effort to represent the unique expertise presented by both organizations, while embracing their shared focus on sustainability and quality. Combining forces offered an opportunity for both organizations to showcase the best of what they offer in one product. This collaboration represents the first co-branded offering from City Trees as it looks to expand and refine its concentrate division - a category in which City Trees has seen over 115% growth in unit sales year-over-year through September 2020.

While this project is the first fully co-branded concentrate released from the City Trees laboratory, the brand has now produced extraction products in coordination with multiple renowned cultivators in the Nevada cannabis market through its toll processing services. CLS, through its City Trees division, continues to forge strong partnerships with its peers in pursuit of its mission to produce the highest quality, cleanest extraction products available in the cannabis industry.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/. Twitter: @CLSHoldingsUSA

About City Trees

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada. https://citytrees.com

