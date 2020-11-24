The operational intelligence market is expected to grow by USD 1.25 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

The increasing need for real-time decision-making is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals will hamper the market growth.

Operational Intelligence Market: Deployment Landscape

In an on-premises deployment model, the software is purchased and installed on the user's server, and skilled IT professionals maintain it in the organization. As the rising number of enterprises have started adopting cloud-based OI solutions for their cost-effectiveness, agility, and flexibility, the market share for on-premise deployment is expected to decline over the next few years.

Operational Intelligence Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest operational intelligence market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The market in the US has witnessed an increase in the emergence of mobile and cloud-based OI solution providers over the past few years. End-user enterprises are deploying this technology to perform analysis and improve their efficiency. With the industry 4.0 revolution, several industry verticals have adopted advanced IT solutions, such as internet of things (IoT), big data, and advanced analytics, and cloud computing solutions, leading to the generation of a massive amount of real-time data. This high volume of real-time data generation will significantly drive operational intelligence market growth in this region over the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for operational intelligence in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Axway Software SA

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Open Text Corp.

SAP SE

Splunk Inc.

Turnberry Solutions Inc.

Vitria technology inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

