The silica fume market size in India is expected to grow by USD 10.83 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The rising industrialization and international trade is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Since silica fume has significant applications in the construction, marine, oil and gas, and other industries, the growing industrialization and international trade activities in India will contribute to revenue generation for vendors. The demand for commodity products, chemicals, automotive, electronics, and other industrial goods is rising mainly because of the high consumption of these products in the country. The overall economic growth and the rise in consumer spending have increased the total volumes of goods being moved within the country as well as internationally. As a result, exports and imports are rapidly growing. Therefore, logistics activities have been growing significantly. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for seaborne transportation, which has a significant application of silica fume. These factors will influence silica fume market growth in India over the forecast period.

Silica Fume Market in India: Application Landscape

In construction applications, silica fume is used with concrete to provide durability and damage resistance to structures. It imparts durability by providing corrosion resistance against chemical salts and iron attacks. These beneficial features have increased applications of silica fume. Therefore, the booming infrastructure and construction industries in India will significantly fuel the silica fume market share in India. Moreover, market growth by the construction segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the marine, oil and gas, and others segments.

Silica Fume Market in India: Source Landscape

Silica fume is a byproduct extracted during the production of silicon metal. Silicon metal and its alloys are generally produced using electric furnaces. Coal, charcoal, quartz, and wood chips are a few of the common raw materials used in the production of silicon metal. Owing to its small particle size, silica fume is mostly used as a mineral admixture in the production of high strength concrete. Moreover, market growth by the silicon metal segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the ferrosilicon segment.

