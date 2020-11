CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces Appointment of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company appointed Urish Popeck & Co., LLC (the "Successor Auditor") as its new auditors effective November 18, 2020. The Company will be working closely with Urish Popeck in order to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis the officer certifications (the "Annual Filings") and its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis and officer certifications (the "Q1 Filings") as soon as possible. The Company will provide further updates as to the expected timing of its Annual Filings and Q1 Filings.

As previously disclosed on November 10, 2020, BDO USA, LLP (the "Former Auditor"), previously resigned, at its own initiative as auditors of the Company. The Former Auditor advised of a reportable event for an unresolved issue, as each such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, with the Company, as further described in the Company's press release dated November 10, 2020.

The appointment of the Successor Auditor has been accepted by the Company's audit committee and the Board of Directors. The notice of change of auditor, together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and its Board of Directors and are posted at www.sedar.com.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

For further information, please contact:

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

David Lonsdale

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + (214) 704-7942

Email: david@canafarmacorp.com

