Mittwoch, 25.11.2020

WKN: A0MX2P ISIN: CA29267M1086 Ticker-Symbol: 3EG 
Frankfurt
24.11.20
16:43 Uhr
0,100 Euro
-0,002
-1,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.11.2020 | 01:20
80 Leser
Endurance Gold Corporation: Endurance Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $403,000 (the "Offering") through the sale of up to 2.6 million units (each, a "Unit") at $0.155 per Unit. The Offering is not subject to any minimum aggregate subscription.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance thereof. Proceeds raised from the sale of the Units will be used by the Company for working capital and for general corporate purposes. Certain directors and/or officers of the Company intend to participate in the private placement and their holdings of securities of the Company will increase as a result.

The Offering is made to accredited investors within the meaning of National Instrument 45-106 and the completion of the Offering is subject to the receipt of acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months plus one day from the Closing. Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the sale of the Units in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION
Robert T. Boyd
President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Endurance Gold Corporation
(604) 682-2707
info@endurancegold.com
www.endurancegold.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Endurance Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618304/Endurance-Gold-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
