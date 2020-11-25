DJI's Holiday Gift Guide Minisite Will Help Shoppers Find The Best Drone And Camera For They Loved Ones

New Site Guides Shoppers To The Perfect Gifts And Special Holiday Deals

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season quickly approaching, DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has launced a Holiday Minisite to help shoppers select the best drone and camera gift options for their loved ones this year. The Holiday Minisite will kick off with DJI's Black Friday Promotion this week, followed by Holiday Season Promotions in December. Promotional period and product availability in different countries and regions may vary.

The Holiday Minisite is organized into five categories, including New Products, Gifts for the Traveler, Photographers and Shutterbugs, Social Media Stars and Vloggers, and Techies, taking the guesswork out of gifting the perfect gadget for everyone on your list. This year's lineup includes highly popular products from the Mavic drone series, Osmo consumer handheld camera series, Ronin professional gimbal series, and more.

The Holiday Minisite will be continually updated with special pricing for Black Friday and the holiday season so readers will find a variety of deals and offers. To access the Holiday Minisite, please visit: https://bit.ly/34IkJRz.

To ensure shoppers find the perfect gift for those on their holiday list, DJI encourages customers to order early. Shoppers who wish to get the most out of these promotions should sign up for the mailing list and become a DJI Select Member. For more information on how to become a DJI Select Member, please visit: https://bit.ly/3emBN2V .

