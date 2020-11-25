DJ EQS-News: New dosage form (or formulation) of anticancer drug MPB-1734 passes the US FDA clinical I/IIa IND application

EQS-News / 25/11/2020 / 11:10 UTC+8 New dosage form (or formulation) of anticancer drug MPB-1734 passes the US FDA clinical I/IIa IND application The new anticancer drug of MPB-1734 developed by MegaPro Biomedical has passed the US FDA's review, and the IND has been approved for the clinical phase I/IIa trial. The development of new formulations of MPB-1734 is based on the nano micelle technology platform of MegaPro Biomedical, which enhances accumulation on a tumor site, while reducing the side effects of conventional cancer drugs to provide a better efficacy/safety benefits. Cell and animal tests have shown that the drug has an impressive inhibitory effect on drug-resistant malignant tumors. Therefore, the new formulation of the MPB-1734 anticancer drug is expected to provide better treatment options for cancer patients. The results of pre-clinical studies of the MPB-1734 anticancer drug showed that the maximum tolerated dose was 3 times as that of the original drug, and the bone marrow suppression after administration was milder than that of the original drug as well, which helped patients complete the course of treatment while maintaining immunity and enhancing efficacy. The results of pre-clinical studies also showed that the new formulation of MPB-1734 anti-cancer drug can effectively inhibit tumor growth and increase the survival rates of diseased animals. At the same time, it can increase tumor antigen presentation so that the animal's immune system can learn and identify malignant tumors; in the animal experiment group with immune checkpoint inhibitors (anti-PD-1), the combined use of low-dose MPB-1734 new formulation anti-cancer drugs can effectively suppress and reduce malignant tumors. In the future, it will be developed as combination therapy with immunotherapy agents to achieve a synergy effect. The Phase I/IIa clinical trial of the new formulation of MPB-1734 anticancer drug will be carried out in a multinational and multicenter clinical trial. The anticipated target patients would be in the late stage of having advanced solid tumors. MPB1734 clinical trial is expected to begin in 2021, and to be completed by the end of 2023. About MegaPro Biomedical MegaPro Biomedical is a new drug development company with nano-drugs as its core. It uses nano-particles and nano-micelle as its technology platform. Currently, its nano-particle product MPB-1523 (liver cancer MRI imaging agent) has completed the phase II clinical trial. The second nanoparticle product MPB1514 (iron supplement for iron deficiency anemia) is under the phase II trial since 2019.. Using nano micelle technology platform to build an anti-cancer drug candidate, the new formulation of MPB-1734 anti-cancer drug has also completed the US FDA clinical I/IIa phase IND application, and MegaPro is expected to launch more product lines with its highly competitive nanotechnology platform and accelerate the development of products to clinical use through international cooperation. As for further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.megaprobio.com [1] . File: New dosage form (or formulation) of anticancer drug MPB-1734 passes the US FDA clinical I/IIa IND application [2] 25/11/2020 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f6446ef107d8deddd9f67e92a1164a3f&application_id=1150396&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0e5c56e663013eed568b85da2a30e0de&application_id=1150396&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 24, 2020 22:11 ET (03:11 GMT)