New Dimensions in Communication between Chile and China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the slogan "Colorful Chile", the Trade Commission of Chile in Shanghai (ProChile) led four different livestream events for Chinese audiences that discussed various aspects of the vibrant South American country.

Several influencers collaborated with professional food critics to share their different perspectives on Chilean cuisine through their own life experiences. Apart from food, ProChile Shanghai also prepared two more livestreams to introduce Chilean culture to the public. During CIIE (China International Import Expo), a discussion entitled "Creative Chile" was held in the Chile Pavilion of the Greenland G-Hub. In cooperation with Wines of Chile, a Chilean- based influencer, two influencers presented how Chilean culture affects the development of their creation, giving displaying the unique charm of Chile from a multi-dimensional perspective.

For the Nov. 13 finale, under the theme "Chile Red", ProChile Shanghai cooperated with the Mercedes-Benz Arena to bring a livestream from the Diamond Space. The KOLs with cooperation of Trade Commissioner of Chile in Shanghai, Mr. Juan José Vidal Wood, brought Chilean football to Chinese audiences in an engaging fashion. The Chilean national football team has always been known for their spirit, full of valour and vigour.

To accompany the CIIE campaign, a Chilean offline pop-up market also opened on Oct. 31 at Hema (Fresh Hippo). Chilean ambassador to China, Mr. Luis Schmidt, not only worked with Chilean brands to deliver Chilean products "zero distance" to consumers, but also personally witnessed Fresh Hema sign an import order of 1 million boxes of Chilean cherries with representatives of Chilean enterprises. They reached an agreement for a total of approximately 280 million intended procurements.

2020 is an important year, being the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Chile. To celebrate this important milestone, Chile not only brought online an official Chilean food flagship store on T-mall to offer more convenience to Chinese consumers, but also opened an offline Chilean National Pavilion at the Greenland G- Hub.Along with "Colorful Chile" online and offline activities, a short Chilean video was displayed for two weeks throughout all public transportation in Shanghai. More than 20 million people could watch "Colorful Chile"-themed videos on all subway lines and buses in Shanghai.

In the future, ProChile Shanghai will also bring more livestreams and activities with additional interesting themes, showing the many charms of Chile from unique perspectives.