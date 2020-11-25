Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. will emerge as major digital publishing market participants during 2020-2024

The digital publishing market is expected to grow by USD 64.83 billion and progress at a CAGR of almost 12% during 2020-2024. According to Technavio, the market is expected to have a neutral impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the short term, the market demand will witness superior growth due to the increase in infections and the imposition of lockdowns. In addition, prominent music streaming service providers such as Spotify are looking to expand their operations in emerging markets such as Asia. These factors are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Publishing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

The digital publishing market is driven by the mandate on cable TV digitization. Countries such as the UK, Australia, and the US have advanced toward the use of digitized cable TVs. Besides, the digitization of cable TVs has benefitted consumers with an increased number of quality channels. With the rise in digitization, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of set-top-boxes and IPTV and OTT services. This is providing new opportunities for digital content publishing companies in the market. In addition, other factors such as the scope for varied players to enter the market are expected to trigger the digital publishing market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Digital Publishing Market Participants:

Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. operates its business through segments such as Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The company offers Adobe Digital Publishing Solution. It features engaging slideshows, audio, video, scrolling, 360-degree rotation, pan and zoom, hyperlinks, and HTML5 animation that enables users to customize app layouts.

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Google and Other Bets. The company offers a range of digital publishing solutions which includes Google AdSense, Google DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP), and Google AdMob.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers Kindle Direct Publishing, which enables authors and publishers to self-publish eBooks and paperbacks.

Digital Publishing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital publishing market is segmented as below:

Type Text Content Video Content Audio Content

Geographic APAC North America Europe MEA South America



Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the text content segment in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rapid penetration of the internet and the rising demand for instant and live news feeds.

Based on geography, the APAC offered significant opportunities for vendors in 2019 with a market share of 41%. The high adoption of fixed broadband, mobile broadband, and pay-TV is crucial in driving the growth of the market in APAC.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the digital publishing market

