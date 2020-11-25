Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

AT&T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., and Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. will emerge as major dark fiber market participants during 2020-2024

The dark fiber market is expected to grow by USD 4.85 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dark fiber market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. According to the report, the market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The imposition of lockdowns and the adoption of work from home policies by businesses across the world has significantly increased the demand for internet services. This is resulting in the increased deployment of high-speed fiber facilities by network and telecom operators worldwide.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The dark fiber market demand will show superior growth during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The dark fiber market is driven by growing investments in FTTx deployment. FTTx networks enable network providers to offer high-speed services to residential, business, and industrial end-users. The optical fiber technology used in FTTx networks facilitate higher bandwidth and enable robust video, internet, and voice services. With the increasing demand for high bandwidth, network providers are making significant investments in FTTx networks, which has increased the demand for dark fiber. In addition, other factors such as growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks are expected to trigger the dark fiber market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Dark Fiber Market Participants:

Technavio identifies AT&T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., and Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. as dominant players in the market during the forecast period. To increase their dark fiber market share, the report advises companies to focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dark Fiber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dark fiber market is segmented as below:

Type Multi-mode Single-mode

Service Long-haul Services Short-haul Services Colocation Facilities Services

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Based on the service, the market saw maximum growth in the long-haul services segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the exponential increase in data traffic and rising investments in long-haul dark fiber infrastructure.

Similarly, North America dominated the market with a market share of 39% in 2019. Factors such as the rise in adoption of IoT, implementation of automation across end-user industries, increasing investments in smart city initiatives, and the growing use of social networking platforms are expected to fuel the growth of the dark fiber market in North America during the forecast period.

