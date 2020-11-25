Sponda Ltd: Sponda recognised amongst the best companies in the global GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Sponda Ltd Press release 25 November 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

Sponda recognised amongst the best companies in the global GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Sponda, Finland's leading commercial real estate asset management company, has been recognised in the 2020 global GRESB Real Estate Assessment for its sustainability practices for the eighth year running. This year, Sponda was ranked first in the Nordic countries and third in Europe in its peer group, Diversified - Office/Retail, in the Standing Investments Benchmark and second in the Development Benchmark.

Sponda received a five-star assessment, which recognises entities placed in the top 20% of the benchmark and was awarded a Green Star for its Corporate Responsibility work.

GRESB assesses the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts undertaken by companies in the property sector to promote sustainable development. The assessment, first introduced in 2009, includes all components of corporate responsibility with companies evaluated comprehensively in the areas of company-level responsibility management, environmental performance of properties, stakeholder engagement, risk management and the sustainability of property development.

Pirkko Airaksinen, Sustainability Manager, Sponda said: "At Sponda, we are constantly working hard to promote sustainable development across our business and this recognition reflects our achievements. Systematic sustainability has significant positive impacts on the environment and enhances stakeholder value, creating more affordable rental costs, higher quality work conditions, easily accessible sustainability data and strong brand recognition. We look forward to building on our track record and will be working alongside our main shareholder Blackstone to continue reducing our carbon footprint."

The number of participants in the GRESB assessment has increased annually, with a total of more than 1,200 companies and funds from 64 different countries participating this year.

Sponda is Finland's leading real estate asset management company, specialising in owning, managing, developing, and letting commercial properties in the largest cities across the country. With a focus on customer-oriented solutions and high-quality properties, Sponda is actively developing the sector's best practices, sustainably enhancing the cityscape and the environment, and supporting its customers.