The menstrual cups market is poised to grow by USD 309.15 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business?
The report on the menstrual cups market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of menstrual cups.
The menstrual cups market analysis includes the distribution channel segment, product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups as one of the prime reasons driving the menstrual cups market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The menstrual cups market covers the following areas:
Menstrual Cups Market Sizing
Menstrual Cups Market Forecast
Menstrual Cups Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Anigan Inc.
- Diva International Inc
- Earth Care Solutions
- LOON LAB Inc.
- Lune Group Oy Ltd
- Merula GmbH
- Mooncup Ltd
- Sckoon Inc
- The FLEX Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Reusable menstrual cups Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Disposable menstrual cups Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Business strategies
- Public- and private-sector initiatives in creating awareness regarding menstrual hygiene
- Integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anigan Inc.
- Diva International Inc.
- Earth Care Solutions
- LOON LAB Inc.
- Lune Group Oy Ltd.
- Me Luna GmbH
- Merula GmbH
- Mooncup Ltd.
- Sckoon Inc.
- The FLEX Company
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
