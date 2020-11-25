D-Link Smart Home Products Acquire Taiwan Excellence Award

The mydlink Full HD Pan & Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera and mydlink Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug received the 2021 Taiwan Excellence Award

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation has announced that their DCS-8526LH Full HD Pan & Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera and DSP-W320 mydlink Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug have won the Taiwan Excellence Award 2021 at the 29th annual Taiwan Excellence Award Ceremony. The D-Link DCS-8526LH is a surveillance camera with full 360 degrees views in true full HD quality and cutting-edge features such as pan and tilt technology, edge-based person detection, auto-tracking, and panoramic viewing. The DSP-W320 is an Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug with IP54 weather-resistant design that extends control of appliances outside the house. Both mydlink products work with the mydlink app, as well as the Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Taiwan Excellence Award

Established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993, the Taiwan Excellence Award identifies outstanding products every year that provide "innovative value" and are "made in Taiwan". Judges select winning products based on four aspects: R&D, design, quality, and marketing.

