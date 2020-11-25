Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence in Wellbeing by Great Place to Work UK, a global independent research and consulting firm focused on helping organisations build exceptional workplace cultures. This is the second consecutive year Ryan has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence, scoring a Wellbeing Index of 88%.

Recognition as a Centre of Excellence in Wellbeing is decided based on the Great Place to Work Wellbeing Index employee survey, which is designed to measure the levels of cultural health in the workplace. The survey seeks employees' experiences and perspectives on six key dimensions that underpin wellbeing, including work environment, financial security, mental and physical health, interpersonal relationships, work-life balance, and fulfilment at work. An organisation must score a Wellbeing Index of 85% or more to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence.

"Ryan is delighted to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence in Wellbeing within its UK operations," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "Employee wellbeing is a fundamental element of an organisation's culture, and Ryan is committed to going above and beyond to meet its employees' evolving needs, even more so during this year's unprecedented challenges."

"Creating the best environment for our team to thrive is one of Ryan's values," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "We encourage each team member to perform to his or her fullest potential, inside and outside the workplace, which in turn drives business results and personal achievements. Ryan is proud of the environment we have created for our employees in the UK and collectively around the world."

Encompassing all the physical, psychological, social, and financial aspects of working life, Ryan continually invests time and effort into its employees' wellbeing through a number of modern and pioneering programmes and initiatives. Programmes include myRyan, an innovative work environment focused on work performance and results achieved instead of hours worked; RyanPRIDE, a points-based recognition platform that drives engagement; RyanMatters, a portal for open and honest communication; RyanTHRIVE, a wellness initiative with programmes, classes, and competitions focused on the various aspects of employee wellbeing, and RyanINNOVATES, a forum for providing suggestions, which incorporates an employee voting system, to name a few. Ryan's proactive approach of acting upon employee feedback continues to enhance its value internally for employees and externally to its clients on a daily basis, even through these unprecedented times.

The complete list of recognised companies can be viewed here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 2,800 professionals and associates serves over 16,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005504/en/

Contacts:

Stacey Underwood

Senior Manager of Content, Communications, and Public Relations

Ryan

972.934.0022

stacey.underwood@ryan.com