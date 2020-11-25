Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Unglaublicher Multimillionendeal! Heute heftige Zugewinne zu erwarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 762548 ISIN: GB0002074580 Ticker-Symbol: GBE 
Frankfurt
25.11.20
08:04 Uhr
44,140 Euro
-1,480
-3,24 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
GENUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,16044,94008:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENUS
GENUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENUS PLC44,140-3,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.