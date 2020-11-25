€17.9 million capital increase

Successful placement carried out entirely remotely using videoconferencing tools, a first in the context of an IPO in Paris

IPO price set at €16.20 per share

Open price offering: global demand of €5.1 million, an offer subscribed almost 3 times

Market capitalisation of around €71.3 million (after the capital increase)

Shares due to start trading on Euronext Growth Paris on 27 November under the following ISIN and ticker codes: FR0014000JX7 ALCHI

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI) (the "Company"), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces the success of its initial public offering (the "IPO") with a view to having its shares admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility.

"The operation was successfully carried out in the singular context of containment. This is the first IPO on Euronext Growth Paris whose placement was carried out entirely remotely using videoconferencing tools. This reflects investors' confidence in Alchimie and its growth prospects, which are supported by the dynamic subscription video-on-demand market and, more specifically, the affinity thematic video segment, which is neglected by the sector's largest players. This segment is seeing rapid growth, since it addresses demand from subscribers looking for content that is more closely aligned with their passions and interests. The IPO was an opportunity for us to highlight our novel business model, based on sharing value with all stakeholders, i.e. celebrities, rights owners and distributors, which aims to grow our content library and to support the regular launch of new channels in France and internationally at a reasonable cost. This growth momentum, which is already firmly established as recent channel launches show, is about to accelerate with the financial resources that we now have.

We are now looking forward to entering into new partnerships with media groups and talents in order to expand our subscribers' base, i.e. the number of people subscribing to affinity thematic contents offered via Alchimie's SVOD channels. We expect the subscribers' base to grow rapidly to around 1.2 million by the end of 2022, which corresponds to a revenue target of €58 million. A new chapter in Alchimie's history begins today, and I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all of Alchimie's teams, our partners and our investors who have either just joined us or been with us for a while, for their support and enthusiasm," said Nicolas d'Hueppe, Chairman, CEO and founder of Alchimie.

Offering Price

Through the IPO, the Company carries out a capital increase of €17.9 million, including €0.1 million following the partial exercise of the primary extension clause. The Board of Directors of the Company has today set the IPO price at €16.20 per share (the "Offering Price

Reasons for the offering: to accelerate Alchimie's growth and support its international expansion

Around 75% of the funds will be devoted to the Company's organic growth, mainly through recruitment to accelerate the pace of growth in SVoD channels in France and abroad, prioritising the English, French, Spanish and German language zones. The Company's objective is to accelerate quickly from launching one new channel per week in the fourth quarter of 2020 to more than three per week to reach a total of 210 channels by end-2022 and then a total of more than 600 channels by 2024.

Around 25% of the funds will be devoted to continue the Company's strategy of developing opportunistically via acquisitions.

Size of the Offering

The offering was fully subscribed and the primary extension clause was partially exercised in the amount of 5,043 new shares, i.e. €0.1 million.

1,102,135 new ordinary shares have been allotted as part of the offering, including 5,043 new ordinary shares in relation to the partial exercise of the primary extension clause. The total gross proceeds of the Company's capital increase amounted to €17.9 million.

The number of new ordinary shares allotted as part of the offering is broken down as follows:

785,007 new ordinary shares allotted as part of the international offering (the " International Offering "), representing €12.7 million or 71.2% of the total number of shares allotted; and

"), representing €12.7 million or 71.2% of the total number of shares allotted; and 317,128 new ordinary shares allotted as part of the open price offering (the "OPO" and, together with the International Offering, the "Offering"), representing €5.1 million or 28.8% of the total number of shares allotted. Under the OPO, A1 orders (from 1 share up to and including 100 shares) and A2 orders (more than 100 shares) will be fully satisfied.

Based on the Offering Price and the issue of 1,102,135 new ordinary shares, including 5,043 new ordinary shares following the partial exercise of the primary extension clause, Alchimie's market capitalisation will amount to around €71.3 million after the transaction. The free float represents 24.33% of the Company's share capital.

Implementation of a liquidity agreement with the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont

The over-allotment option granted to Gilbert Dupont will not be exercised.

The Company has entered into a liquidity agreement with the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, in accordance with the Amafi charter (Association française des marchés financiers), which will take effect on November 27, 2020.

This liquidity agreement will be entered into in accordance with the decision of the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) No. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable since January 1, 2019, establishing liquidity agreements for equity securities as an accepted market practice1

For the implementation of the agreement entered into with Gilbert Dupont, the following resource has been allocated to the liquidity account:

€250,000 in cash.

Lock-up commitments

HLD Europe SCA and Iseran Management (a holding company wholly owned by Nicolas d'Hueppe, within which he is manager) have respectively made a lock-up commitment to the Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners for a period of 360 days following the settlement-delivery date of the Offering, subject to certain usual exceptions.

Executives and managers (managers and members of the Company's Board of Directors, including Nicolas d'Hueppe) have made a lock-up commitment to the Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners for a period of 360 days following the settlement-delivery date of the Offering, subject to certain usual exceptions.

Indicative next steps:

26 November 2020 Settlement-delivery of the OPO and the International Offering 27 November 2020 Start of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth on a trading line entitled "Alchimie"

Ownership of shares and voting rights

Before the Offering and after completion of the Offering (after the partial exercise of the primary extension clause), the share capital and voting rights of the Company will be as follows:

Shareholders Before the Offering After the Offering Number of shares % of capital and

voting rights Number of shares % of capital and

voting rights HLD Europe SCA 2,331,820 70.65% 2,331,820 52.96% Iseran Management 138,849 4.21% 138,849 3.15% Nicolas d'Hueppe 590,895 17.90% 590,895 13.42% Total concert 3,061,564 92.76% 3,061,564 69.54% Executives and managers 239,123 7.24% 269,987 6.13% Free float 1,071,271 24.33% TOTAL 3,300,687 100.00% 4,402,822 100.00%

Alchimie share identification codes

Name: Alchimie

ISIN: FR0014000JX7

Ticker: ALCHI

Compartment: Euronext Growth Paris

Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB): 10101020 Consumer Digital Services

Eligibility of the Offering to French PEA-PME

The Company reminds that it meets the PEA-PME eligibility criteria specified by the implementing decree dated March 4, 2014 (decree No. 2014-283). Accordingly, the Company's shares may be fully integrated into French PEA-PME accounts, which have the same tax benefits as standard PEA*.

*These advantages are conditional and limited to available ceilings. Interested individuals are invited to contact their financial advisor.

Financial intermediaries

GILBERT DUPONT

GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE

Global Coordinator, Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner Listing Sponsor

PORTZAMPARC

BNP PARIBAS GROUP

Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner

Availability of the Prospectus

Copies of the Prospectus approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on November 9, 2020 under number 20-544 are available on the Alchimie website (www.alchimie-finance.com) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org), and free of charge on request from Alchimie's registered office at Bâtiment 264, 43-45 Avenue Victor Hugo, 93300 Aubervilliers, France.

Approval of the Prospectus must not be regarded as a favourable opinion on the securities being offered. Investors are invited to consider carefully the risk factors described in Section 3 "Risk factors" of the registration document and Section 3 "Risk factors associated with the offering" of the securities note.

All information regarding Alchimie's contemplated IPO is available at https://www.alchimie-finance.com.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is an OTT platform that distributes 55 thematic affinity channels by subscription. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises and Zed). Alchimie partners with talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Unbeaten, Cultivons-Nous, MuyInteressante.tv, NousDeux, Army Stories, Think, Poisson Fécond, VaBene, Moods, etc.) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 technology, marketing, digital and editorial experts and is ranked 40th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie.com

