-- Nordnet is a leading Nordic digital platform for savings and investments -- Nasdaq beats 2019 IPO number amid challenging market Stockholm, November 25, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nordnet AB's shares (short name: SAVE) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Nordnet is the 64th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020, as Nasdaq surpasses the number of listings on its Nordic markets in 2019 (63 listings). Since the company was founded in 1996, Nordnet has strived to democratize savings and investments, giving private savers access to the same tools, information and services as professional investors. The company's vision is to be the number one choice for private savers across the Nordic region. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Nordnet's history," said Lars-Åke Norling, CEO of Nordnet. "For the first time in almost four years, we are once again a listed company, and I am very much looking forward to taking this next step in our development together with existing and new shareholders." "It is with both excitement and pride that I welcome Nordnet to Nasdaq Stockholm," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Nordnet has made financial advice and savings infrastructure accessible to more people, and their ambition to democratize banking services makes them an important contributor to societal growth. The listing is also another example of Nasdaq's position as a leading European market for both small and large companies, and we are happy to reach this important milestone together with Nordnet." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com