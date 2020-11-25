

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc (HICL.L) reported profit before tax of 104.1 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2020 compared to 79.5 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 5.5 pence compared to 4.4 pence.



The company has recorded total shareholder return on an annualised basis of 7.8%. The Net Asset Value or NAV, was 154.0 pence per share, for the period.



The company stated that it is on track to deliver aggregate target dividends of 8.25 pence per share for the current financial year ending 31 March 2021. New target dividend guidance has been introduced for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022 of 8.25 pence per share. The company said, based on current forecasts, it expects the dividend for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022 to be fully cash covered.



