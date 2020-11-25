New shares in Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 26 November 2020. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: DK0061114246 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Scape Technologies --------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCAPE --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 13,796,465 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,363,636 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 20,230,496 shares --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 5.50 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162397 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 3073 0667 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800468