

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax was 55.3 million pounds, down from 152.5 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share declined to 10.5 pence from 25.6 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 98.9 million pounds, compared to prior year's 202.5 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share were 15.7 pence, compared to 32.5 pence last year.



Operating profit was down 55 percent from last year at 76.2 million pounds. Underlying operating profit was down 43%.



The company said the weak operating profit reflects COVID-19 impact, disposals, the impact of civil nuclear insourcing, and weak trading in civil aviation.



Revenue edged down to 2.11 billion pounds from 2.19 billion pounds a year ago. Underlying revenue was 2.24 billion pounds, lower than last year.



Order book, however, grew to 17.2 billion pounds from 16.9 billion pounds a year ago.



The company did not declare any interim dividend given continued uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19.



Looking ahead, the company said its performance is typically second half weighted. This weighting is expected to be more pronounced this year as the firm gradually improve its efficiency month by month under COVID-19.



The company continues to not provide financial guidance for this financial year citing that the uncertainty remains around the impact of the pandemic in its markets including government and customer responses.



David Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In the coming months, we will be reviewing our strategic priorities, execution and delivery. I look forward to reporting back on this in May.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de