New research from the BearingPoint Institute outlines how companies can make the most of their frontline managers for transformation success

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that organizations that invest in frontline managerial skills are more resilient and adaptable than competitors. Frontline managers initiate process improvements and new ways of working. According to a recent study by the BearingPoint Institute, the research arm of management and technology consultancy BearingPoint, company leaders must make frontline managers a driving force for change to ensure transformation success and adapt to market changes.

"With transformational pressures exerting themselves on business, frontline managers have never been more crucial to organizations. Our study shows how important it is to develop, empower and unleash the skills, enthusiasm, and innovation of these leaders. It is the only way to get the most out of digitalization and quickly adapt to the continuously changing market. Investing in frontline management will not only mean continuing success, but it will help you identify and hone tomorrow's leaders," says André Estignard, Global Leader People Strategy at BearingPoint and author of the study.

The BearingPoint Institute study, "Frontline managers are crucial: learn how to develop them," shows the importance of frontline managers in transforming and adapting to the Covid-19 crisis and beyond based on a survey of 460 participants across three countries (the UK, France, and Germany equally represented in the sample). The study also outlines how companies can develop their frontline managers to drive change.

The study defines how a company can train and empower its frontline managers so that they are well-positioned to drive innovation. To foster change within organizations and improve the success rate of transformation projects, the study has five key recommendations:

The training and coaching of frontline management should be customized to individual needs, which is now possible with digital learning and new communication tools. Involve frontline managers early in the construction of the ambition, objectives and implementation plan. Make frontline managers accountable for the transformation results. Strengthening interactions between the frontline manager and the transformation project team helps to maintain alignment between these players throughout the project development. Ensure that conducting transformation is part of the entire performance management cycle of frontline managers. For success, driving change must be a part of a frontline manager's job description, goals, and rewards.

BearingPoint surveyed participants regarding the involvement of frontline managers in large transformation projects in April 2020, during the height of the first wave of Covid-19. For more market insights and best practices regarding how to effectively involve frontline managers throughout large transformation projects, please read the study here: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en/our-success/thought-leadership/frontline-managers-are-crucial-learn-how-to-develop-them

