

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) reported a profit of £2.9 million or 0.9p per share compared to a loss of £10.8 million or 10.4p per share last year.



Earnings from continuing operations totaled 1.0p per share compared to a loss of 9.8p per share incurred a year ago.



IFRS revenue for the period declined 22.6% to £179.7 million from £232.3 million generated in the prior year period.



Adjusted revenue totaled £174.7 million, 15.1% lower than the previous year's revenue of £205.9 million.



The company's net debt reduced to £21.6 million, primarily due to equity capital raise, offset in part by cash spend on the Turnaround Plan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DE LA RUE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de