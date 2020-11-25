

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit after tax grew to 162.0 million pounds from 158.6 million pounds last year.



Underlying profit after tax was 174.0 million pounds, compared to 207.2 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue declined to 894.4 million pounds from 935.5 million pounds last year.



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 14.41 pence per ordinary share, higher than last year's 14.20 pence, to be paid on February 1, 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on December 18.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, revenue is expected to be in the range of 1.75 billion pounds to 1.80 billion pounds reflecting the known bill reduction for 2020/21 and the net impact of COVID-19 on both household and non-household consumption. In fiscal 2020, revenue was 1.86 billion pounds.



The company said, 'Customer satisfaction remains high, we are delivering resilient operational performance and this is reflected in a positive ODI forecast for the 2020/21 financial year. We now also have a clearer understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our business which remains robust and supported by a strong balance sheet.'



