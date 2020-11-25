

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork Plc (ROR.L), a manufacturer of industrial flow control equipment, reported that its third quarter group revenues were at 97% of the 2019 level on an OCC basis. The third quarter performance largely reflected reduced activity at Rotork Site Services.



OCC is organic constant currency results excluding discontinued businesses and restated at 2019 exchange rates.



The company said its performance in the first ten months has demonstrated the improved resilience of the business.



In its trading update covering the four months to 1 November 2020, the company said that order intake in the third quarter showed sequential improvement, whilst remaining lower year-on-year on an OCC basis.



Oil & Gas sales declined more than the Group, with revenue higher year-on-year in the quarter in EMEA and Asia Pacific, but lower in the Americas.



The company expects 2020 adjusted operating profit to be at, or slightly above, the top end of the range of current market expectations of 124 million pounds -136 million pounds.



