

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate remained unchanged in September, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate was 5.2 percent in September, same as seen in June. Economists had expected a rate of 5.3 percent.



The unemployment rate for September indicates the average for August to October and that for June, reflects the average for May to July.



The unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in August.



The number of unemployed persons was 147,000 in September, same as seen in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de