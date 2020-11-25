"SLAM DUNK", a real-time PvP mobile e-sport game distributed by DeNA, is now available on iOS and Android today (November 25, 2020). Those splendid events and rewards to celebrate the official game launch await you. Download it now to enjoy with us. All pre-registered players will receive our carefully selected pre-registration and Milestone rewards.

Toei Animation Authorized, Relive the Classic

"SLAM DUNK" is based on the classic Japanese basketball comic SLAM DUNK, supervised by Toei Animation. The story portraits how Hanamichi Sakuragi starts as an outsider then finally becomes the core player of his team, and how he fought along with them to pursue the goal of becoming the National Champions. Players are able to recreate the gorgeous shoots and dunks and relive those passionate and touching moments.

A Brand-New Talent System

Players can play as different characters from each high school in "Slam Dunk", and can simulate all kinds of Skills and Talents such as "Jelly Layup and "Euro-Step", just like in the original series. Use the new Talent System to unlock more advance moves and customize your own characters by strengthening certain abilities.

Ranking System, Dominate the World

"SLAM DUNK" allows the players to play in Battle Mode and Ranked Matches. The Ranking System breaks down into nine different levels such as "Strong Bench Player", "Starting Player" and "SLAM DUNK". New season starts every two months and Honor Divisions encourage players to compete with one another in the same region.

Star Players, Japanese and English Dubbed

"SLAM DUNK" aims to create a nostalgic feeling for players. Besides classic scenes and Star Players, it is also dubbed in both Japanese and English between which players are free to switch.

"SLAM DUNK" will keep on hosting online tournaments to create the best gaming experience. Kenji Fujima, Toru Hanagata, and Hanamichi Sakuragi's Info will be release one after another. More advanced compete mode such as Grand Tournament will be open as well. More news and information will be continuously released. Please stay tuned for the latest announcement on the official Facebook Fan Page.

"SLAM DUNK" App Store Download: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1501672902

"SLAM DUNK" Play Store Download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.denachina.g63002013.android

"SLAM DUNK" Facebook Fan Page: https://www.facebook.com/SLAMDUNKGLOBAL

