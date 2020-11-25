Save this Christmas with personalised and magical videos and calls from Santa!

Portable North Pole allows families around the world to safely connect and share magic during the best time of the year

SANTA'S VILLAGE, North Pole, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Christmas will look a bit different. With children unable to visit Santa at a Grotto, we created over 60+ personalised Santa messages adapted for your loved one of any age-kids, teenagers, and grown-ups alike!

Since 2008, the Portable North Pole (PNP) website and mobile app have generated hundreds of millions of personalised videos and calls from Santa. Sign-up for free, fill in a short form, and upload pictures of your loved one with other details. In a few moments, Santa will deliver a fully personalised, cinematic video message!

What's New?

INTERACTIVE OPTIONS: Introducing Mrs. Claus! This special video message allows your loved ones to choose how their message will end by selecting which track they will follow.





TRIAL VIDEOS: Try a variety of our video messages for free, adapted for all ages.





MULTI-NAME FEATURE: Santa can now say up to 4 individual names in select messages.





MORE PERSONALISATION: Some video scenarios have almost 20 personalisation options-and now, we are adding the name of major cities on select videos.

Preview messages for free and upgrade to Premium for £3.99 to £12.99 GBP (up to 5% given back to children's hospitals)



250 million Santa personalised video messages viewed since we launched





Every season, 20+ million visitors right before Christmas in over 120 countries and available in English, Spanish, French, and Italian.





50,000+ names in four languages.





4.7-star rating for both Google Play and App Store with hundreds of thousands of reviews.





#1 mobile Santa app in 112 countries in the App Store and 67 countries in the Google Play Store.

Children's Hospital Program

The Portable North Pole Children's Hospital Program donates up to 5% of online sales to almost 50 children's hospitals around the world. In the UK, we have partnered with hospitals such as the Barts of London and Birmingham Children's hospital.

About UGroupMedia Inc.

Parent company UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM), based in Montréal, Canada, specializes in making Christmas even more magical and publishing exclusively Portable North Pole digital experiences.



