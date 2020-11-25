Point Of Care CT Imaging Market Size Worth $276.9 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of care CT imaging market size is expected to reach USD 276.9 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The growing prevalence of neurological conditions including traumatic brain injury and brain tumor is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the increasing burden due to COVID-19 is leading people to opt for PoC Computed Tomography (CT) imaging to identify the problem. As the demand for the PoC CT imaging is increasing outpatient settings such as Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), hospitals, and clinics are widely installing the devices.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The full-sized PoC CT scanners segment held the largest share in 2019 due to the presence of a large patient pool and the development of weight-bearing computed tomography scanners
- The compact PoC CT scanners segment is expected to drive the market during the forecast period due to the growing pandemic situation and increasing adoption of computed tomography imaging in outpatient settings
- The neurology application segment held the largest share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of neurological disorder cases
- The respiratory application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing respiratory problems faced during the pandemic and growing demand for early diagnosis due to COVID-19
- The hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the increasing installation of advanced PoC computed tomography imaging devices for enhanced diagnosis
- Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the easy availability of PoC computed tomography imaging in these centers at affordable price
- In 2019, North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the rising adoption of advanced testing devices in the region and the presence of major market players in the region
- In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to increasing strategic alliances between players and distributors to provide PoC computed tomography imaging in the region.
Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Point Of Care CT Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Compact CT Scanner, Full-sized CT Scanner), By Application (Neurology, Respiratory), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-care-ct-imaging-market
A large number of clinical trial studies are being conducted on PoC computed tomography imaging devices to understand the effectiveness and efficiency of the device in diagnosing various diseases. Many research centers and institutes, therefore, are installing the devices for conducting these studies. Furthermore, market players are forming alliances to enhance knowledge regarding PoC computed tomography imaging by support educational groups at research institutions.
Patients seeking PoC diagnostic devices prefer outpatient settings over the hospital to avoid long wait time and extra hospital-associated expenses. Therefore, market players to provide PoC computed tomography imaging in these settings are developing compact devices that can be easily accommodated and accessed. Many players are adding mobility as well to the compact devices so that these devices can be carried to different departments and locations, especially, where the need for COVID-19 diagnosis is high.
Market players are forming strategic alliances with various distributors to provide advanced PoC computed tomography imaging devices for COVID-19 diagnosis. In February 2020, NeuroLogica in assistance with Chinese distributor Chindex, is distributing the BodyTomPoC CT scanner in China for COVID-19 diagnosis. Moreover, these players are also creating digital platforms to enhance the access images captured by PoC computed tomography imaging devices for consultation.
Grand View Research has segmented the global point of care CT imaging market based on product, application, end-use, and region:
- Point Of Care CT Imaging Product Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Compact CT scanners
- Full-sized CT scanners
- Point Of Care CT Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Neurology
- Musculoskeletal
- Respiratory
- ENT
- Others
- Point Of Care CT Imaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Clinics
- Others
- Point Of Care CT Imaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherland
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Poland
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Taiwan
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Qatar
List of Key Players in the Point of Care CT Imaging Market
- Xoran Technologies, LLC
- Carestream Health
- CurveBeam
- Planmed
- NeuroLogica Corp.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
