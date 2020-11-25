

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - U.S. tech giant Google is laying the groundwork for a fiber-optic network that will connect the first time through Saudi Arabia and Israel, opening a new global internet traffic corridor, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.



According to the report, the link would be established as part of an optical-fiber cable line connecting Europe with India.



The news came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday.



The underwater cable project, called Blue Raman route, is said to be more than 8,000 kilometers long and is expected to cost $400 million.



It is said be that Google is partnering with Telecom Italia and Omantel for the project.



Google has yet to receive final approval from the government of Saudi Arabia for connecting the Blue Raman project.



