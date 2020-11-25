Asia-Pacific Animal Health Market worth $22.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Asia-Pacific Animal Health Market by product (Parasiticides (Ectoparasiticides), Antimicrobial & Antibiotic, Vaccines, Feed Additive (Vitamin, Amino Acids, Antioxidant), Growth Promoter) Animal (Livestock, Companion), End-user (Hospitals) - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 22.1 billion by 2025 from USD 15.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Asia-Pacific Animal Health Market"

142 - Tables

59 - Figures

253 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106215485

The Factors such as the rapid rise in livestock population, increasing awareness about animal health, and rising frequency of animal disease outbreaks are expected to drive the growth of the APAC animal health market. This study analyzes the market based on their product type, animal type, and end-user.

Increasing livestock population to drive the growth of feed additives market in Asia Pacific in 2019

Based on product, the Asia-Pacific animal health market is segmented into parasiticides, antimicrobials and antibiotics, vaccines, feed additives/nutritional products, growth promoters, and other pharmaceuticals. In 2019, feed additives accounted for the largest share of the animal health market. The largest share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the widespread popularity of these products among veterinarians and their increased adoption among livestock producers.

The food-producing animal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on animal, the APAC animal health market is categorized into food-producing animals and companion animals. In 2019, food-producing animals accounted for the largest share of the market. The larger share of this segment is due to the increasing livestock population and rising demand for animal-derived food products.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=106215485

Animal Farms was the largest end-user for APAC animal health market in 2019

Based on end-user, the market has been classified into veterinary hospitals & clinics, animal farms, and homecare. In 2019, the animal farms segment accounted for the largest market share of 68% of the Asia-Pacific animal health market. This is because of the large population of livestock in emerging Asia Pacific countries, growing demand for animal-derived food products, and rising incidences of zoonotic diseases.

Some of the prominent players in this market are Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health (US), Merck & Co. Inc (US), Phibro Animal Health (US), Virbac (France), Vetoquinol S.A (France), Ceva Sante Animale (France), Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc. (UK), Kyoritsu Seiyako (Japan), Tianjin Ringpu (China), China Animal Husbandry (China), and Jinyu Bio-Technology (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=106215485



Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Vaccines Market by Disease (Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Coccidiosis, Brucellosis, Canine Distemper), Type (Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture, Porcine, Canine), Technology (Inactivated, Toxoid, Recombinant) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/animal-veterinary-vaccines-market-1233.html

Animal Parasiticides Market by Product (Ectoparasiticides, Endectocide (Ear Tags, Tablets, Dips, Injectables, Spot-on, Collars) Animal (Dogs, Cats, Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Horses) End-user (Veterinary Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/animal-parasiticide-market-258895412.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/asia-pacific-animal-health-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/asia-pacific-animal-health.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg